Jennison Associates LLC Buys 92,434 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,434 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.63% of Summit Materials worth $60,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $30.76 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Summit Materials

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.