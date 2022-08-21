HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of HEICO worth $58,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in HEICO by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $165.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

