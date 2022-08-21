Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $59,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

