Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Cactus worth $59,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 240,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Cactus by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cactus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 492,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cactus by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

Cactus Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,101.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,101.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,144,672 shares of company stock valued at $61,691,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $40.73 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

