Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $35,188.56 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $35,188.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,783.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of UDMY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
