Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $35,188.56 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $35,188.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,783.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Udemy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of UDMY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

About Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $16,948,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

