Jennison Associates LLC Has $46.19 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,762 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.62% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $46,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 413,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,770,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

