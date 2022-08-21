AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,455 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of AMETEK worth $46,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,606,000 after acquiring an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.