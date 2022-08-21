The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,482,935 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AES worth $46,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AES by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.