Jennison Associates LLC Buys 301,395 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,395 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Gates Industrial worth $47,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 899,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 306,314 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,127,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $345,000.

Several research firms have commented on GTES. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

NYSE GTES opened at $12.03 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

