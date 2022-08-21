Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Revance Therapeutics worth $47,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

RVNC stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

