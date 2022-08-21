Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,049 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $54,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:INN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

