The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 540,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,930,000 after acquiring an additional 487,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

