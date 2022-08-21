GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $62.17 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $175,060 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

