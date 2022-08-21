Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

