GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.4 %

Airbnb stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.49. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,551,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,551,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,380 shares of company stock worth $89,388,535 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

