Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

