GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.04 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,239 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,269 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $32.77 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

