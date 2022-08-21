Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

