GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $611,750 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATI. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.