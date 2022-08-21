GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in National Instruments were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. National Instruments's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $611,750 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATI. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

