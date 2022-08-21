GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 833,157 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 833,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Ideanomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDEX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ideanomics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ideanomics

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Further Reading

