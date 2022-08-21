South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 151,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $171.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.