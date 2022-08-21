AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
