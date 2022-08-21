Rathbones Group PLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,123.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,993,000 after acquiring an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VNQ opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

