Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 756 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.