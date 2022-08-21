Huntington National Bank Has $1.25 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,664,000 after purchasing an additional 729,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

