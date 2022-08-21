Rathbones Group PLC Has $861,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,471,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,255. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 210.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

