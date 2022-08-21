Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

HES opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

