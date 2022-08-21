Huntington National Bank Sells 3,817 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after buying an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.