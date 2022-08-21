Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after buying an additional 609,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,186,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,192,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,911,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

