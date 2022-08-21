Meristem Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.65 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

