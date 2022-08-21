Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 322,100 shares of company stock worth $11,103,114. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM opened at $34.73 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.