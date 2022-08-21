GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,573 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $262.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.