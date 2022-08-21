Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dollar General by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $253.86 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.45.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

