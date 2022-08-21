Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

