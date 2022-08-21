Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SKM opened at $21.16 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

