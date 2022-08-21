Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 13.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Belden Stock Performance

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.