Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 136,590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,748,000 after purchasing an additional 269,053 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

ICE stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

