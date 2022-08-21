Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of WestRock worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 67.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 48,313 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 360.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 72.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

WestRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

