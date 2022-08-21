Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.38 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.02 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.