Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MOH opened at $331.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.73 and a 200-day moving average of $308.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

