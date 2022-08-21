Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NTG opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.