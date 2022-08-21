Westpac Banking Corp Buys 10,267 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

