Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

