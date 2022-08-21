Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

NYSE EFX opened at $208.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.89. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

