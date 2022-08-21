B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,084,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

