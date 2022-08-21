Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,114,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.49 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

