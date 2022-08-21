Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 408.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 65.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

TIM Announces Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. TIM’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

