501 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $454.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.25 and its 200 day moving average is $510.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

