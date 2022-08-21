7,139 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,139 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.86 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.