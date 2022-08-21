Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

